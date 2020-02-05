Savvy homeowner gives her laundry room a ‘fabulous’ makeover – using buys from eBay and The Range

A savvy homeowner has told how she and her partner gave their cluttered laundry room a modern makeover – using bargain buys from eBay and The Range.

Sharon Fairfax, from the UK, shared impressive before and after photos of the transformation to Facebook group We Love Mrs Hinch.

Alongside the snaps, she penned: ‘Slightly embarrassed of the before pictures, but this room has been a dumping ground for years. He made the cupboard – not bad for a butcher.’

And members of the group were quick to take to the comments section in praise of Sharon’s ‘fabulous’ handiwork.

‘What an amazing transformation, you should be so proud of yourselves,’ enthused one, while a second penned: ‘Wow – that’s one hell of a transformation. Well done.’

A third added: ‘This is just amazing, what a transformation. I just love all your touches. I’m loving your glass bottles for your detergents..’

‘It just looks amazing. Let us know if you transform another area or pictures of any other nice bits you pick up. I love your taste.’

The savvy homeowner told how she and her husband decided to renovate the laundry room while he had a week off work.

She went on to explain how she used concrete-effect vinyl for the worktop, bought a vintage washing and iron from eBay, and light from The Range.

And many took great interest in the post, with one asking what hinges Sharon used and another asking after the shelves.

‘Just ordinary cupboard hinges,’ she revealed. ‘My husband used this tool to cut the holes. We watched YouTube videos and practiced on some scrap wood before and they turned out perfect.’

She continued: ‘The shelves are free scaffolding boards. They’re slightly worn but that’s what I like the most.’

The post racked up over 2000 likes – and was inundated with praise by DIY fans who were left inspired by the transformation.

‘What a difference, looks fabulous,’ enthused one, while a second wrote: ‘This looks so good.’