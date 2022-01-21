Savvy shoppers reveal how they cut their food bills by £100s in just a few simple steps…and it all starts with knowing what to freeze.

Savvy shoppers reveal how they cut their food bills by £100s in just a few simple steps…and it all comes down to knowing what to freeze.

Isn’t it true that we’d all like to save money in any way we can?

Life is costly, and if you’re tired of wasting food that has passed its sell-by date, then pay attention.

With more and more Britons seeing the value in yellow sticker bargains and apps like Too Good To Go, the drive to reduce food waste is stronger than ever.

Many of us, on the other hand, are oblivious to the potential of our freezers, opting instead to store a large portion of our food in the refrigerator.

“Many of us, including myself, are guilty of forgetting about food in the fridge from time to time,” Tom Church, Co-Founder of LatestDeals.co.uk, said.

“However, after speaking with a few of our deal hunters, I’ve learned how to get the most out of my fridge freezers and chest freezers, saving hundreds of pounds each year.”

You’ve come to the right place if you want to save hundreds of pounds each year.

Here are some of the best money-saving and food-waste-reduction tips from bargain hunters.

Cooking multiple meals in bulk and then freezing them will save you a lot of money over time.

It may appear to be a chore, but it will be well worth the effort once completed.

“I batch cook meals like curry, chilli, mince for spag bol or cottage pie,” Caroline Hoy explained.

“I batch make and freeze as much as I can,” Martina Naughton said.

Bolognese sauce, lasagne sauce, pork and mushroom stroganoff, chicken and mushroom pie sauce, and curry sauce are just a few examples.

“Normally, I manage at least 6 bolognese and stroganoff meals, at least 2 lasagnes, 4 pie mixes, and at least 6 chicken curry mixes, but I have a good-sized chest freezer.”

“It was the best purchase we made.”

“It’s a good investment to get a chest freezer,” Tom added.

If you shop carefully, you can get a good one for around £150, and you’ll quickly recoup your investment through monthly savings.

“Rather than leaving leftovers or extra ingredients in the fridge, where they may go bad if forgotten about, you can freeze them instead, saving them from being thrown away and contributing to the huge amount of food waste produced in the UK each year.”

“The Eco Experts estimate that the average household wastes £1.36 worth of food per day, which equates to around £40 per month or £496 per year.

“However, a freezer’s annual operating costs…

