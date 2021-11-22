Savvy shoppers share their best money-saving tips, such as extending one trolley load for three months and buying 10p potatoes.

Smart shoppers share their best money-saving tips, such as extending one trolley load for three months and buying 10p potatoes.

With the pandemic wreaking havoc on the financial sector, an increasing number of people around the world are struggling to make ends meet.

The cost of living has risen dramatically in recent years, forcing many people to come up with new and inventive ways to keep their spending under control.

The rising costs of gasoline, energy, and food haven’t deterred these thrifty shoppers, who found potatoes for 10p and cucumbers for 3p.

Members of the money-saving forum Latest Deals say they save the most money by buying on sale, planning their shopping ahead of time, and batch cooking.

Meal planning, according to Gemma Brooks, 32, from Hertfordshire, can not only save money on groceries but also time when doing a weekly shop.

The 32-year-old, who spends less than £50 per week on groceries, claims that meal planning is easier than it appears.

“I keep track of mine on a whiteboard in the kitchen,” says the author.

“You can stretch food if you plan ahead and get creative,” she asserts.

“I always plan ahead of time what meals I’ll be buying ingredients for so I can find the best deals,” Gemma explains.

To begin your money-saving journey, Brooks suggests carefully inspecting your refrigerator and cupboard and making a list of what’s missing.

This prevents you from wasting money on things you don’t require.

After making a list, the savvy shopper points out that frozen food is often less expensive than fresh produce, so buy frozen whenever possible.

“I paid £3.30 for a pack of frozen fillets at Tesco, but buying similar quantities in the chilled section would easily cost a couple of pounds more.”

She goes on to say that anything you don’t use can be frozen for later use.

Lauren Roddick, 33, is a savvy shopper, as well.

To save money, the elderly care assessment nurse from Glasgow uses her freezer.

“I recently received passion fruits in a Too Good To Go bag, so I scooped out the pulp and frozen it in ice cube trays, then used them in cocktails, which were delicious!”

If you have a lot of bread that you don’t think you’ll use before it expires, Lauren recommends freezing it.

“Before I put my bread in the freezer, I’ll make sure it’s sliced.”

Laura Bailey, a mother of one, knows where to look for a good deal and what to do with it.

“One summer, I bought a bunch of cucumbers for 3p each…

