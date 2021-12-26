Saweetie shaved her head for a reason.

Saweetie shaved her head for a variety of reasons.

Saweetie, an American rapper, shocked fans when she posted a photo on Instagram of her freshly shaved head.

The actress posted a series of photos to her Instagram account, showing off her new hairstyle while posing in a bikini next to a palm tree.

Saweetie posted photos of her new bleach blonde buzzcut to her Instagram account on December 24, 2021.

In the comment section of her photo carousel, the rapper received a mixed response.

Many fans congratulated Saweetie on her new look and expressed their delight.

“I LOVE IT THOUGH,” wrote one user.

Others likened the musician to Amber Rose, a model and TV personality who was previously married to Wiz Khalifa.

Amber Rose has sported a bleach-blonde cropped cut in the past.

Saweetie hasn’t revealed the reason for her new look, but she’s known to switch up her style on a regular basis.

Diamonté Quiava Valentin Harper was Saweetie’s birth name when she was born on July 2, 1993.

The hip-hop superstar was born under the sign of Cancer, which is known for being emotional and homebound.

In 2017, she was named Tidal’s Artist of the Week and one of Pigeons and Planes’ Best New Artists of the Month for her song Icy Girl, and in January of 2018, she was named one of Pigeons and Planes’ Best New Artists of the Month.

High Maintenance, her debut EP, was released the same year.

In 2022, she will release Pretty B***h Music, her first studio album.

Saweetie has also appeared on television in shows such as Grown-ish, Cooking With Paris, and Wild n’ Out.

In November of 2021, the rapper appeared as a musical guest on Saturday Night Live.

According to Celebrity Net Worth, Saweetie has a net worth of (dollar)4million.

The rapper’s net worth was boosted by her lucrative contract with Warner Records, in addition to the money she earned from music.

In collaboration with Artistry and Warner, the deal allows her to launch her own ICY imprint label.

On November 25, 2021, internet rumors began to circulate that Saweetie was dating rapper Lil Baby.

After a photo of Saweetie sitting on the lap of an unknown male was leaked online, it sparked a social media frenzy.

Lil Baby, on the other hand, took to Twitter to debunk the dating rumors, writing, “Baby not dating NO ONE!! I’m single!”

She was previously linked to Migos rapper Quavo, with whom she broke up in March 2021.

Saweetie announced that she is officially single on Twitter earlier this year.

“I’m not married.

“I’ve been through far too much betrayal and pain behind the scenes for a false narrative to be spreading that degrades my character,” she says.

