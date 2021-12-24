Saweetie’s Hair Makeover Will Make You Look Twice

On Instagram, Saweetie debuted a major hair makeover ahead of the “new year, new me” trend.

Check out the rapper’s new hairstyle after the jump!

Saweetie’s new look might just make you say, “That’s My Type.”

On Christmas Eve (Dec. 25), Saweetie took to Instagram.

No, your eyes aren’t playing tricks on you; the 28-year-old rapper debuted a dramatic makeover: a buzzcut.

The “Icy Girl” singer, whose real name is Diamonté Quiava Valentin Harper, has ditched her fiery red locks in favor of a blonde buzzcut.

While Saweetie didn’t elaborate on her new look, she did include a bald emoji, palm tree emoji, snowflake emoji, and a few other emojis in her caption.

Saweetie modeled her epic hair transformation in an itty-bitty neon purple and salmon-colored bikini, as she posed for photos at the beach and in a dreamy pool.

In the comments section, the star’s fans couldn’t contain their delight over her hair transformation, with one fan writing, “This is cuteeee.”

Another Instagram user replied, “Icy girl but she’s hot,” while another added, “Oh yeah sis about to get her life in 2022.”

Saweetie’s hairstyle reminded some fans of Amber Rose, so they had to do a double take.

“It’s giving amber,” one follower said, using three fire emojis.

But don’t take our word for it: check out Saweetie’s buzzcut in the gallery.

