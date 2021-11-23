Saweetie’s ‘SNL’ hair was inspired by Donna Summer, Brigitte Bardot, and Sophia Loren, among others.

Saweetie turned up the heat during her Saturday Night Live performance on November 20 — and it has a lot to do with her fiery coloring.

While the 28-year-old singer had been wearing a similar shade for a while, she teamed up with hairstylist Kendall Dorsey for a refresh and some killer curls before taking the stage.

The bouncy bob and vibrant color looked incredible, so Us Weekly’s Stylish reached out to Dorsey to learn more about the look.

“We took a deep dive into where Saweetie wanted to ‘live’ in the world of reds for Saweetie’s new look,” he explained.

“We wanted a shade that had stage presence but also went well with her everyday lifestyle,” says the duo, who ultimately chose the Dark and Lovely Fade Resist Vivacious Red, which is “intense, vibrant, and rich.”

Dorsey made sure he had a fresh base to work with after nailing down her color.

Maui Moisture Color Protection (plus) Sea Minerals Shampoo and Color Protection Conditioner are his favorites.

“We were definitely inspired by iconic women in entertainment who faithfully wore big, voluminous, romantic hair,” says the stylist.

Donna Summer, Brigitte Bardot, and Sophia Loren, for example,” Dorsey told Stylish.

“We wanted to combine all of these iconic looks into a’modern day Saweetie,'” says the designer.

He curled each piece in the same direction using a one-inch curling iron from T3.

“I did two curls that flipped back at the top of the hair, right around the part line,” he explained.

“I then used the Y by Yusef bristle brush to create volume by brushing the hair out in large sections from the root to the end.”

Given that the “Best Friend” singer was performing on stage, it was critical that she maintained her impeccable style while singing and dancing.

“We wanted to show a lot of texture and body.”

“We wanted her to be able to perform in it, and we wanted the hair to move,” said Dorsey.

The mission was accomplished thanks to Maui Moisture’s products.

The aloe-based formula nourished and hydrated the skin.

Short summary of Infosurhoy

Saweetie’s ‘SNL’ hair was inspired by Donna Summer, Brigitte Bardot, and Sophia Loren, among others.

wpcc-script async src=”https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js” charset=”utf-8″]

An Ode to Icons! Saweetie’s ‘SNL’ Hair Was Inspired by Donna Summer, Brigitte Bardot and Sophia Loren