saxophonist Manu Dibango died as a result of Covid-19

“Papy Groove” was 86 years old. He died Tuesday, March 24, of Covid-19, the disease caused by the new coronavirus.

Manu Dibango is dead. The family of the singer and saxophonist announced, Tuesday, March 24, his death from the Covid-19, the disease caused by the coronavirus. “Dear parents, dear friends, dear fans, a voice rises in the distance … It is with deep sadness that we announce the death of Manu Dibango, our ‘Papy Groove’, which occurred on March 24, 2020 at the age 86-year-old Covid-19 “suitesshe said.

Arrived in Marseille in 1949 as a teenager, made Knight of the Legion of Honor in 2010, the Cameroonian artist was still in great shape and on tour last year for his 60 years of career with his Symphonic Safari mixing jazz and classical music, a program he told us about in July 2019 with his unalterable good humor and dynamism. Manu Dibango was a giant by his size and his talent, but also by his kindness and his communicative enthusiasm.

On March 18, the artist’s contamination was announced on his Facebook page. But this press release gave us hope that the solid colossus, who had crossed more than 86 years by keeping this stainless peach, would overcome this terrible blow. This will not have been the case. “The funeral will be held in strict family intimacy, and tribute will be paid to him as soon as possible “, the family said in its press release.

During his long and dense career, Manu Dibango dragged his tall figure and his smile recognizable among a thousand on five continents. He tackled multiple musical styles, collaborated with African musicians, rock stars like Peter Gabriel, French singers like Serge Gainsbourg, jazz people like bass player Jérôme Regard …

One of his big hits, the irresistible Soul Makossa, inspired by a rhythm of the eponymous movement, released in 1972, seduced a certain Michael Jackson who quoted it at the end of his electrifying Wanna Be Starting Something, without crediting it in Thriller, his 1982 album with global triumph. A trial and a financial agreement will follow. Rebelotte a few years later with the singer Rihanna.