Sayaka Kanda, who played Anna in the film “Frozen,” died in a hotel after a fall.

Actress Sayaka Kanda from the film “Frozen” died after a hotel fall.

Sayaka Kanda, a singer and actress, died on Saturday in Sapporo, northern Japan, after falling from a hotel balcony.

She was 35 years old at the time.

Kanda was best known for her role as Anna in Disney’s Frozen: The Japanese Dub.

Takako Matsu, who played Elsa in the Japanese dub, referred to her collaboration with Kanda as an “irreplaceable treasure.”

According to Kyodo News, Kanda was discovered lying in an outdoor space on the 14th floor of the 22-story hotel where she was staying.

Her death is being investigated as a possible suicide, but no foul play has been ruled out.

At a nearby hospital, she was declared dead.

Her death was confirmed on her official website, which was stripped of all content and replaced with a Robe Co statement.

Variety quotes CEO Kamaichi Mitsushia.

“I’d like to thank everyone who has helped Sayaka Kanda so far with this report.

The statement read, “Kanda Sayaka (35 years old) died suddenly at 9:40 p.m. on December 18, 2021.”

“We sincerely regret having to provide such a report to all of our supporters and caregivers.

We are still unable to accept her death and are attempting to cope.

We are currently conducting a thorough investigation into the situation, but we respectfully request that the media refrain from interviewing family members or publishing speculative articles.”

At the time of her death, Kanda was performing in a production of My Fair Lady.

On Friday, she went to rehearsals, but she was unable to attend the performance on Saturday afternoon.

She canceled her appearance due to illness, according to NHK. She was scheduled to appear in Galaxy Express 999 in April.

When she was 20 years old, the singer and actress debuted on stage.

Masaki Kanda, a 70-year-old actor, and Seiko Matsuda, 59, were her parents.

Kanda also lent her voice to Anna in Disney’s Japanese dubs of Ralph Breaks the Internet and Frozen II.

She married actor Mitsu Murata in 2017 and the couple divorced in 2019.

Disney sent condolences to Kanda’s family in a statement on its Japanese Twitter account.

A statement from Matsu was also shared by the company.

She had “no words” for Kanda’s death, calling their time together an “irreplaceable treasure.”

“I’m very sad and regretful.”

“I wish she could have lived longer because she was just getting started,” Amon Miyamoto, Kanda’s stage director, said.

