Scalp facial for dry itchy scalp

Have you ever heard of the phrase ‘scalp facial’?

We hate to break it to you, but research shows that your scalp ages up to six times faster than your face, so it’s essential to cleanse regularly and give it as much care and attention as you do the skin on your face.

‘Scalp facials’ include massaging and scrubbing which helps lift and remove the build-up of dirt, dead skin cells and leftover product to reduce itchiness, while also eliminating blocked follicles and increasing circulation. Think of it as an actual facial for your scalp.

‘Scalp health is crucial,’ explains top trichologist Stephanie Sey. ‘When your scalp is in a healthy state, you create the optimum condition for stronger better-looking hair.

‘Build-up on the scalp stops the follicles getting the necessary nutrients, so when you keep the scalp in optimum condition, you will produce good quality stronger hair.’

To help reboot your scalp and encourage gorgeous healthy hair, Stephanie recommends you start by rinsing your hair with warm water, gently massaging and scrubbing your scalp using either the tips of your fingers or a scalp brush for two minutes.

Make sure to focus on the back of your head as this is where product and oils tend to build up the most. Next, clean your hair and scalp with shampoo. If you are prone to greasiness, you will need a lighter formula, whereas dry and brittle hair may require a hit of moisture.

You should be especially careful if you have dandruff, as everyday cosmetic dandruff shampoos may not suffice.

If you suffer with this condition, Stephanie recommends using a product that contains the active ingredient ketoconazole, such as Nizoral Anti-Dandruff Shampoo which includes two per cent of the powerful ingredient.

She explains: ‘Ketoconazole is an anti-fungal agent that stops the growth of the yeast malassezia.

‘Malassezia is a contributing factor to dandruff, so using Nizoral helps control and effectively treat the cause, as well as the symptoms.’

Nizoral Anti-Dandruff Shampoo, which costs just £5, is a big hit on Amazon – the product has an average star rating of 4.5 out of 5 based on more than 2,400 reviews.

The medicated formula is a big hit as it gets to work fast, helping treat the underlying cause of the condition and restoring the scalp to its normal healthy state.

After washing your hair, use a deep conditioner to rehydrate your locks. Apply the conditioner to the mid-section and ends of your hair, avoiding the root as this can make your hair appear greasy.

Once you’ve slathered on your chosen conditioner or treatment, apply a warm towel around your head for ten minutes and then rinse. This will help the ingredients to penetrate more deeply.

Stephanie adds: ‘Imagine the hair as though it were a delicate and expensive garment. You would wash it with care, fabric condition it, use minimal heat in order to dry it and you would not put the iron on a very high heat to iron it.’