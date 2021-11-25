Scarlett Byrne Hefner, Cooper Hefner’s wife, is expecting twin boys.

Scarlett Byrne Hefner, Cooper Hefner’s wife, is expecting twins.

Cooper Henfer, the late Hugh Hefner’s son, and his wife, Scarlett Byrne Hefner, of Harry Potter and The Vampire Diaries fame, are expecting their first child.

Cooper Hefner, the son of late Playboy founder Hugh Hefner, and his wife Scarlett Byrne Hefner are expected to be on double diaper duty in early 2022.

The British actress and Vampire Diaries star is expecting twins, as evidenced by photo announcements she and the businessman and politician shared on Instagram on Thanksgiving Day, Nov.

The babies will join the couple’s 15-month-old daughter, Betsy Rose Hefner, on diaper duty.

“This spring, Scarlett and I will be welcoming two new members of the family,” Cooper, 30, wrote on Instagram, alongside a photo of himself standing next to his 31-year-old wife, who is cradling a baby bump while holding their daughter.

“We are overjoyed as we await the arrival of our twins.

“Wishing you all a wonderful Thanksgiving!”

“Thankful for our growing family,” Scarlett, 31, wrote alongside the photo.

Cooper and I are overjoyed to announce that we will be welcoming twins in the first quarter of 2022.

“Have a wonderful Thanksgiving, everyone.”

Neither of them has revealed the genders of their children.

Hugh Hefner’s third wife Crystal Hefner commented on Cooper’s post, saying, “Great photo.”

Congratulations and a happy Thanksgiving.”

Cooper and Scarlett, who played Slytherin student Pansy Parkinson in the Harry Potter films and Nora Hildegard on the CW series The Vampire Diaries, have been married since November 2019. Cooper is the youngest of Hugh’s four children, a former Playboy executive and Democratic candidate for the California Senate in the 2022 elections.

They welcomed Betsy into their family in August 2020 and have since shared many adorable family photos with her.

Cooper wrote on Instagram in January, alongside a photo of him and their daughter, “Fatherhood is a wonderful adventure.”

Cooper Hefner’s Wife Scarlett Byrne Hefner Is Pregnant With Twins

