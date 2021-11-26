Scarlett Byrne, who plays Hermione Granger in the Harry Potter films, has announced that she and Hugh Hefner’s son Cooper are expecting twins.

Scarlett Byrne, who plays Hermione Granger in Harry Potter, has announced that she and Hugh Hefner’s son Cooper are expecting twins.

On social media, the actress, who played Pansy Parkinson in the popular film series, shared the exciting news.

Scarlett, 31, and her husband Cooper, 30, have a one-year-old daughter named Betsy.

They’ll be a family of five in no time.

With a beautiful family photo, the Vampire Diaries star informed her 414k Instagram followers of the wonderful news.

Scarlett can be seen standing next to Cooper, cradling her growing baby bump and holding Betsy in her other arm in the photo.

“I’m thankful for our growing family,” Scarlett said to her fans.

Cooper and I are overjoyed to announce that we will be welcoming twins in January 2022.

“A Happy Thanksgiving to all of you.”

Thousands of people flocked to the comments section to wish the couple well.

“Best news! Huge congrats! Those are lucky babies!!,” a second person said.

“Twins! That’s incredible! Congratulations,” said a third.

Cooper also announced the news on his Facebook page.

“Scarlett and I will be welcoming two new members of the family this spring,” he told fans.

We’re overjoyed as we await the arrival of our twins.

“Wishing you all a wonderful Thanksgiving!”

Since meeting seven years ago, Scarlett and Cooper have achieved a number of milestones in their relationship.

The couple first met in 2014 and became engaged a year later.

The happy couple then married in 2019.

They announced their first child together a year later.

Then, five months later, they announced that they had given birth to their daughter Betsy.

“At 5:23 p.m. this afternoon, Scarlett and I welcomed our daughter Betsy Rose Hefner into the world,” Hugh Hefner’s son wrote on Instagram.

“Gratitude, love, and joy have overwhelmed us.”

Scarlett Johansson is best known for her role as Pansy Parkinson in Harry Potter, but she’s also appeared in The Vampire Diaries and MTV’s Mary (plus) Jane.

In addition to Dancing with the Stars, the star has appeared in the blockbuster film Skybound.

Hugh Hefner, founder of Playboy, has a young son named Cooper.

