Scarlett Johannsson and Colin Jost Talk ‘Hot’ Kissing Scenes in Amazon Alexa Super Bowl Ad, and Use This Truth-Telling Fleetwood Mac Song

In a hilarious new Amazon Alexa Super Bowl ad, celebrity husband and wife Scarlett Johannsson and Colin Jost discuss “hot” kissing scenes.

The Black Widow actress and Saturday Night Live head writer wonders what would happen if the intimate object, which can answer questions, play music, and share information, could read their minds.

The commercial also includes a Fleetwood Mac song that tells it like it is.

The ad will air on February 1st.

13 during Super Bowl XXXXXXXXXXXXXX

This is the first time Jost and Johannsson have worked together on a commercial.

Jost and Johannsson first collaborated almost a decade ago, when Jost wrote a sketch for Johannsson.

She’s hosted the late-night comedy sketch show six times since then.

In December, she performed at Studio 8H for the first time.

She thanked the show for introducing her to “the love of her life” in 2019 when she shared her gratitude.

In October of last year, the couple got married.

Cosmo, their first child, was born in August of 2020.

The year is 2021.

Rose Dorothy is Johansson’s daughter.

The couple is shown in bed together in the commercial.

“I love that we get to sleep in,” Johannsson says as he buries his nose in his pillow.

“Ordering fresh mint mouthwash,” Alexa says in response to their exchange.

“Additional power.”

A second scene depicts the couple in a kitchen, with Jost speaking.

His wife seems uninterested in what he has to say and tries to drown him out.

Alexa magically turns on the blender.

Johannson also appears in an acting scene in which she appears to be rehearsing for a play.

When Jost inquires about the play’s start date, Alexa sets a loud reminder for him to “fake his death” so he won’t have to attend.

In a separate scene, Jost poses a personal question to his wife.

“Is it fun or is it the worst to do those love scenes with hot guys?” he wonders.

“It’s the worst,” Johannsson says, as Fleetwood Mac’s “Little Lies” from 1987 plays loudly in the background.

The couple is finally seated at an elegant dinner party.

One of their guests inquires as to whether the actor baked the bread.

It was her “gammy’s” recipe, she said.

Alexa tells their guests that “gammy” stands for “she bought it at Whole Foods.”

The electronic device then sneered at Jost.

“It’s official, Colin has left…

Short entertainment news from Infosurhoy.