Scarlett Johansson and Florence Pugh Just Had the Cutest Moment on the 2020 Oscars Red Carpet

And the award for cutest red carpet reunion goes to…the Black Widows!

Sorry to these man, Colin Jost and Zach Braff, but we can’t get enough of Scarlett Johansson and Florence Pugh being ridiculously cute on the 2020 Oscars red carpet together. Seriously, were any two stars more excited to see each other than the two Black Widow co-stars, even if they are competing against each other in the Best Supporting Actress category?

Scarlett, wearing a gorgeous champagne colored Oscar de la Renta gown with a structured corset, and Florence, donning a turquoise tiered Louis Vuitton dress, couldn’t contain their joy over reuniting on the carpet ahead of the 92 Annual Academy Awards, being snapped engaging in a sweet hug.

A double nominee tonight, Scarlett, 35, is nominated in the Best Supporting Actress category for her turn in JoJo Rabbit, while Florence, 24, earned a nomination for her work as Amy March in Little Women.

While Scarlett walked the carpet with her fiancé Colin Jost, Florence brought her mom as her date for the big night, with beau Zach Braff seemingly not walking the red carpet.

ScarJo and Florence, both first time Oscar nominees, star together in the long awaited Black Widow stand-alone movie, which hits theaters on May 1. While Scarlett is reprising the role of Natasha Romanoff, Florence is making her debut in the Marvel Cinematic Universe as Yelena Belova, another Black Widow who is a sister figure to Natasha.

And in real-life, Florence also views Scarlett as “a big sister,” admitted to Entertainment Tonight she reached out to the star, who is also nominated for Best Actress for Marriage Story, ahead of the big night for support.

“This is gonna be nuts,” Pugh said. “I’ve already sent her a text being like, ‘You do realize you’re gonna just have to hold my hand and walk me through the whole experience.'”

Black Widows stick together.