Scarlett Johansson Discusses Her Daughter Rose’s Attitude Towards Baby Cosmo

Scarlett Johansson Shares Her Daughter Rose’s Thoughts on Baby Cosmo

About four months ago, Scarlett Johansson and Colin Jost welcomed their first child, Cosmo.

Read on to learn how ScarJo’s daughter Rose feels about being a big sister.

Is Scarlett Johansson’s 7-year-old daughter Rose smitten with her 4-month-old baby brother Cosmo, or is she just not interested?

During the month of December, the 37-year-old actress teased fans.

The Ellen DeGeneres Show has aired 14 episodes.

“She’s pretty neutral about it,” Johansson said. “I think that’s a good thing.”

Rose will be reminded to greet her brother by Johansson, who said her eldest child will come home “talking a mile a minute.”

Rose will pause for a moment to say, “Oh my god, he’s so cute,” Johansson revealed, before returning to what she was saying before.

“I think being 7 is pretty psychedelic,” the two-time Oscar nominee expressed.

Rose’s father is Johansson’s ex-husband Romain Dauriac, and Johansson and her husband, Saturday Night Live writer and star Colin Jost, announced the birth of their son in August.

And the baby boy recently achieved a significant milestone.

During Ellen DeGeneres’ joint interview with Bono, Johansson said, “He just, like, discovered his feet,” which she described as “the biggest thing ever.”

Cosmo is only a few months old, but Johansson is already noticing how his personality might differ from Rose’s.

She continued, “I imagine they’ll be very different people.”

“You know, my daughter is a little bossy, I’m not sure where she gets it, and she’s very headstrong….Well, he’s just putting his feet in his mouth.”

As a result, he appears to be quite laid-back.”

“Obviously, I’m the stricter parent,” Johansson said, pointing to a photo of herself with Jost and adding, “Look at him.”

He’s such a laid-back guy.”

During an interview with E! News’ Daily Pop at the Los Angeles premiere of Sing 2, Johansson revealed her family’s holiday plans.

12. Inventive+ phrasing

Johansson admitted that she “messed up” the Elf on the Shelf tradition for Rose, in addition to “competitive” Secret Santa with her siblings.

“I kind of killed the Elf on the Shelf tradition,” Johansson said, “because my daughter found him in the box the other day.”

“She is…

Latest News from Infosurhoy

Scarlett Johansson Reveals How Her Daughter Rose Feels About Baby Cosmo