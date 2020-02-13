Scarlett Johansson Reinvents Fishnet in Daring 2020 Oscars Gown

It’s her big night… and she did not disappoint.

The 2020 Oscars is off to the races, and the red carpet wouldn’t be complete without an appearance from Scarlett Johansson. The actress arrived to the event alongside her famous fiancé Colin Jost, who jetted into L.A. from New York City after appearing on last night’s Saturday Night Live.

Scarlett opted for a satin champagne gown with a sheer, fishnet bodice custom made by Oscar De La Renta. The 35-year-old complemented the glam ensemble with a romantic updo and refined diamond jewelry. Including, a Forevermark x Anita Ko Exceptional Pear Diamond Drop Earrings set and a Forevermark Diamond Bracelet.

Of course, ScarJo’s glam team had to go all out this year. Not only is Scarlett up for one Oscar tonight, she’s also a rare double nominee.

Her performances in Marriage Story and Jojo Rabbit earned her nominations for Best Actress and Best Supporting Actress, respectively.

The actress has already had a pretty amazing awards season thus far. She was also nominated at the Golden Globes, SAG Awards, the BAFTAs and the Critics’ Choice Awards. Needless to say, tonight is the ultimate finish for Scarlett!

“Working with Noah Baumbach and Taika Waititi, respectively, has given me such deep artistic satisfaction; Marriage Story and Jojo Rabbit are two great highlights of my career,” she shared after the Oscars nominations were announced. “I am deeply humbled by the Academy’s recognition of my work which would not have been possible without the support of the incredibly gifted actors and writer/directors that I’ve been so fortunate to collaborate with.”

Not to mention, things have been going amazing in her love life as well. She and Colin announced their engagement in May. Let’s just say, if anyone’s killing it in 2020, it’s definitely Scarlett!