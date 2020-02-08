Scarlett Johansson’s Oscar Looks Prove She’s a Red Carpet Winner

It’s been quite the year for Scarlett Johansson!

Between getting engaged to Saturday Night Live star Colin Jost and starring in some of 2019’s most talked about films, the actress also managed to earn her first ever Oscar nominations.

The Avengers: End Game star is up for two Oscars this year: Actress in a Leading Role for Marriage Story and Actress in a Supporting Role for JoJo Rabbit. Both films are also squaring off for Best Picture at the 92nd Academy Awards this Sunday.

The double Oscar nominee opened up to Ryan Seacrest on the Golden Globes red carpet about choosing to take on her role in Marriage Story. “I like to work on stuff that’s challenging, stuff that I’ve never done before. I look for things that scare me,” she explained on Live From the Red Carpet. Well Scarlett, we’d say the challenge was worth it!

In addition to racking up nominations throughout award season, the actress also blessed us with some jaw-dropping red carpet looks.

With her fiery Golden Globes look and gorgeous Armani dress at the SAG awards, there’s no telling what designer ensemble she will rock on the red carpet this Sunday.

As we hold our breath to see what she wears and if she’ll take home an Oscar, relive Scarlett’s past Oscar looks in the gallery below!