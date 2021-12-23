Scarlett Johansson’s Sexuality Was Revealed Thanks to David Bowie

Many people come to terms with their sexuality in various ways.

Scarlett Johansson credits the late singer David Bowe with helping her develop that side of herself.

So when Johansson finally had the opportunity to meet the legend, she couldn’t stop herself.

Johansson dabbled in music while pursuing her dream of becoming one of the world’s most famous actors.

Johansson sang covers of Tom Waits songs on her debut album, Anywhere I Lay My Head.

From a young age, the actor claimed she was a huge Tom Waits fan.

“I first became interested in Tom Waits when I was about 11 or 12 years old.”

“I was introduced to Tom Waits’ music at a young age because a friend of mine, her father, listened to him all the time,” the Island star said in an interview with Interview Magazine.

“Then, in high school, I had a boyfriend who was a big Tom Waits fan.

Tom Waits was, I suppose, always a part of my adolescence.”

Johansson’s chance to record an album would come later in life.

While experimenting with song ideas, she was reminded of her musical hero, Tom Waits.

On her album, she wanted to cover Tom Waits’ “I Never Talk to Strangers.”

Some fans were taken aback when she included a Tom Waits song on her album.

“But I think it was a little confusing for some people because they couldn’t understand how a Tom Waits song could fit in with a Cole Porter song and stuff,” Johansson explained. “So I just decided to do an entire album of Tom Waits songs.”

When Johansson was working on her album, David Bowie offered his services to her.

Johansson, like Waits, discovered she was a David Bowie fan since childhood.

She even gives the singer credit for reawakening her sexuality when she was younger.

According to Mirror, Johansson stated, “I learned I was a sexual being through David Bowie’s songs.”

Johansson also talked about how seeing Bowie, as well as her other celebrity crush Patrick Swayze, affected her.

“When I was nine, I watched ‘Chinatown.’

My greatest crush was Patrick Swayze.

He hasn’t changed.

Also in ‘Labyrinth,’ David Bowie.

According to Johansson, “They opened my eyes to sexuality! Whoa! They both looked great in extremely tight pants.”

