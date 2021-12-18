Scarlett Moffatt is unrecognizable in a new video, with fans praising her glam transformation.

Fans laud Scarlett Moffatt’s glam transformation in a new video.

SCARLETT MOFFATT gave a glam makeover to her fans in a sweet video.

With bright red lipstick and big lashes, the former Gogglebox star looked stunning as she sent a positive message to her fans.

Scarlett finished the look with shimmery eyeshadow and cat-eyeliner, wearing a comfy white jumper and her long hair in loose waves.

Scarlett, 31, lip-synced to Sales’ song Pope Is a Rockstar and captioned the video with a touching message.

“When you think of how low you once felt but you made it and are here to celebrate the good days,” the TikTok caption read, before Scarlett smiled and pointed to the camera and said, “go little rockstar.”

“You go, little rockstars, I’m so proud of you all,” she continued.

Scarlett’s fans adored her transformation and the positive message she conveyed.

“You have a stunning appearance.

One fan commented, “Love your make-up x.”

“Very proud beautiful x,” said another.

“That lipstick color was made for you Scarlett!!!” wrote a third person.

Scarlett treated her mother Betty to a trip to a luxury spa to celebrate her birthday a few weeks ago, after their relationship was strained by addiction.

The couple, who met on Channel 4’s Gogglebox, spent the day relaxing by the pool and enjoying beauty treatments.

“We braved the outside, even though the weather wasn’t on our side because, well, we’re northern after all!” Scarlett said on TikTok, accompanied by clips of their time together.

“We had some lovely Ishga facials, which were by far the best facials I’ve ever had.”

Mwah, Mwah, Mwah, Mwah, Mwah, Mwah, Mwah, Mwah,” she says.

Scarlett revealed her mother Betty was seeking treatment for a gambling addiction after she stole £50,000 from her.

Scarlett revealed in January that her 50-year-old mother developed an online gambling addiction while the family was on lockdown.

Betty started dipping into her daughter’s accounts to get money for her online games, believing she could turn things around, only to squander it and become even more in debt.

Scarlett only discovered the truth when she noticed the money was missing.

Betty, who owns shares in her daughter’s company, Northern Unicorn Productions, has previously described Scarlett as her best friend and “mamager.”

Scarlett stayed by her mother’s side as she sought help for her problems, despite feeling “bewildered and confused” by the betrayal.

Thankfully, they appear to be as close as ever.

“It’s been a difficult time for the entire family…”

