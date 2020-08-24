Scarlett Moffatt struggles with her frozen face as she tries smiling after anaesthetic at the dentist

SCARLETT Moffatt gave fans a fright when she revealed her frozen face after a trip to the dentist.

The former Gogglebox star, 29, said she had been “working on this smile” at Queensway Dental, in Billingham, prior to an appointment.

Scarlett acted responsibly and wore a face mask before heading in but, when she emerged, she appeared a little different.

After having anaesthetic on the left side of her face, it was noticeably slumped and numb.

Adding her signature splash of Scarlett banter to the situation, she snapped a selfie for her Instagram page while riding in the back of a taxi.

She added a host of laughing Emoji faces and the caption: “When you try and smile after anaesthetic.”

Telly favourite Scarlett has long spoken about her teeth transformation and cried with happiness in 2017 when she showed off her new smile, after a bike accident had left her with black teeth.

She previously had temporary veneers before having her smile permanently fixed.

Scarlett bluntly opened up about fixing her smile – 15 years after the bike smash aged 11 left her teeth black, leading to playground jibes.

Taking to Instagram she showed off her new pearly whites in a clip which she captioned: “First time in 16 years I can confidently smile, thank you so much to Dr Ilaty at @thewelbeckclinic for changing my life. For calming me when I felt anxious as I hate the dentist & for making me want to smile again. #smile #love”.”

Meanwhile, the brunette certainly has reason to smile after revealing she’s found her “soulmate” in the form of new man Scott Dobinson.

She took to Instagram to praise her boyfriend of more than a year, even though she was sure her post might lead to their demise.

She wrote on Instagram: “I normally don’t like saying this because I’m scared I jinx myself but @scottdobby takes all that fear away.

“I am so happy I have found my soulmate. Never give up on finding true love we all find it at different points in our life #love #happiness.”