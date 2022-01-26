Scheana Shay Explains Why Lala Kent Wasn’t Warned About Randall Emmett’s Infidelity on ‘Vanderpump Rules’

Scheana Shay Explains Why Some People Didn’t Warn Lala Kent About Randall Emmett’s Infidelity on ‘Vanderpump Rules’

In the fall of 2021, a Vanderpump Rules romance came to an end.

After photos of Emmett hanging out with women in Nashville surfaced, Lala Kent and Randall Emmett broke up.

This sparked rumors that Emmett was having an affair with Kent.

Kent has previously stated that she would have appreciated advance notice of the situation.

Scheana Shay, another cast member, recently explained why some people were hesitant to inform Kent.

Kent appeared on the Not Skinny But Not Fat podcast in December 2021, where she expressed her regret that no one had informed her of Emmett’s alleged infidelity.

“I wish someone had approached me and told me, ‘I’m receiving DMs about your person.’

“As time passes, I have a lot of people telling me things,” she explained before adding, “No one expressed any concern for me and my relationship.”

“It’s not your business,” everyone wants to say. “How would you feel if you could go back in time and have someone tell you something?”

“Randall Emmett creeping around on me—that should have been brought to my attention,” Kent said in a trailer for the season 9 reunion episode of Vanderpump Rules.

Scheana Shay Explains Why She Insisted on a Prenup With Brock Davies on ‘Vanderpump Rules’

Recently, Scheana Shay weighed in on the situation, defending those who did not come forward.

Kent’s lack of information, according to Shay, was due to a variety of factors.

“I believe James [Kennedy] and Kristen [Doute] said they had heard things years ago,” Shay told Us Weekly.

But if anyone had heard anything at the time and told Lala, she would have shut it down.”

“She says, ‘Now I wish people came to me.’ But she wouldn’t have Ocean if people had come to her then and she hadn’t shut it down and left him,” Shay added.

“As a result, it’s difficult.”

Furthermore, Shay stated that it is common for cast members to hear unfounded rumors about their relationships, which is why people don’t always believe everything they hear.

“I remember sitting with Ariana [Madix] one night and she gets a message on her phone saying, ‘I was with your man [Tom Sandoval] last night,'” Shay recalled.

“And she’s like, ‘Really? We were in bed watching a movie.’

