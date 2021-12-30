Scheana Shay of Vanderpump Rules’ Best Retorts to Mom-Shaming Trolls: ‘Just Stop’

Scheana Shay has repeatedly chosen to stand up to the parenting cops.

After a previous miscarriage, the Vanderpump Rules star announced in October 2020 that she is pregnant with her and Brock Davies’ rainbow baby — only one month later, she was mom-shamed.

The California native has responded to criticism about her belly button ring, diaper purchases, and other topics ahead of her baby girl’s arrival.

Erika van Olphen, the mother of “Scheana Shay” podcast host Scheana Shay, even defended her daughter when haters accused her of conceiving her child as a “trend” after costars Stassi Schroeder, Lala Kent, and Brittany Cartwright announced their pregnancies.

(The author of Next Level Basic announced her pregnancy in June 2020, followed by the creator of Give Them Lala Beauty and the Kentucky native three months later.)

In October 2020, Olphen tweeted, “As Scheana’s mother, I’d like to thank you for all the beautiful messages and well wishes.”

“I’d also like to address those who believe they know her story and or believe she got pregnant as a ‘trend’ or a competition with her other castmates! First and foremost, if you truly knew Scheana and or followed her on her YouTube channel, you would know she has struggled with fertility for years!”

She’d done two rounds of egg freezing and was pregnant while considering a third.”

“Afterwards, her doctor advised her to wait one ovulationone period cycle and she could try again!” she continued, “For those who said she should’ve waited six months, she followed doc’s orders!”

After waiting over a month, she became pregnant again, much to our surprise.

Yes, she was terrified, but she was overjoyed!!”

Prior to becoming a mother, the Bravo host was a vocal opponent of Instagram trolls.

In August 2019, she was quick to respond to social media users who told her to “grow up,” asking, “who dresses like that at your age?”

“When are you going to grow up?” she exclaimed at the time.

“So you don’t go to costume parties?” “Of course,” says the narrator.

Continue reading to see the “One More Time” singer’s clapbacks at the parenting cops.

It is worth fighting for.

Short summary of Infosurhoy

Vanderpump Rules’ Scheana Shay’s Best Clapbacks for Mom-Shaming Trolls: ‘Just Stop’