Scheana Shay Says Her ‘Biggest Insecurity’ Is Postpartum Hair Loss: It’s ‘Coming Out in Chunks’

Scheana Shay’s ‘Biggest Insecurity’ Is Postpartum Hair Loss, Which Was ‘Coming Out in Chunks.’

“Think before you comment,” Scheana Shay said to social media trolls after her hairline sparked comments during the Vanderpump Rulesepisode on Tuesday, December 28.

“To everyone who has commented on my hairline tonight: this was already my biggest insecurity and legit the only thing I usually would facetune,” the 36-year-old reality star captioned an Instagram Story post on Wednesday, December 29.

“It’s slowly returning, but I’m still pumping milk every three hours since Summer, my 8-month-old daughter, stopped latching.”

I’m not sure if breast-feeding causes hair thinning, but it’s happening to me.

“Chunks of my hair were falling out.”

Since giving birth to her and fiancé Brock Davies’ baby girl in April, the California native has been open about her postpartum struggles.

“I know you’re not supposed to compare yourself to others,” the Bravo personality told Us Weekly exclusively. “But it was very difficult for me and kind of impossible when I have another friend who just had a baby and [they]bounce back immediately.”

“She’s strutting around in a string bikini, and I’m trying to look cute while covering up.”

Similarly, while pregnant with her and Jax Taylor’s first child, Vanderpump Rules alum Brittany Cartwright battled comparisons to her former costars, including Stassi Schroeder.

“I have friends like Lala, who two days later looks like she doesn’t have a baby.

“I mean, she’s a freaking queen,” the 32-year-old Kentucky native told Us in May.

“I’m not sure how it happened, but my body has changed completely.”

It’ll take a long time for me to regain my weight.

… I’ve always been taller than them, but my weight fluctuates a lot.”

“You’re already so emotional,” Cartwright continued, adding that she “definitely cried a lot” while carrying the baby.

And then, because I was in [coronavirus]quarantine and at home, I was staring at my phone more than I should have been.

… It made me feel ashamed of how I looked at times, and I shouldn’t have felt that way.”

Cruz, the new mother’s 8-month-old son, was born two weeks ago in April.

