Schlager: Matthias Reim can no longer remain silent – he has an illegitimate daughter that no one knows about

Stockach – His name is an integral part of the music scene: Matthias Reim (62). The mother of all hits, the million seller, goes to the account of the Wahl-Stockacher (Baden-Württemberg) “Damn I love you”, Now the singer drops the bomb: Matthias Reim has a daughter that no one knows about. extratipp.com * reports about it.

Matthias Reim’s biggest hit: “Damn, I love you”

Michelle and Matthias Reim have a daughter, Marie-Louise Reim. © dpa

Matthias Reim was born in Northern Hesse. Anyone who has already been there knows that this shapes them. The Son of a school principal After graduating from high school, she began studying German and English. That threw the later pop singer (The greatest German pop singer of all time *) in favor of music. Success came like an avalanche: Matthias Reim had a cassette with “Damn, I love you” to Wim Thoelke († 68). The ZDF presenter recognized the hit potential and invited the newcomer to the program “German pop parade” on.

Matthias Reim’s appearance hit like a bomb. Climbed in no time “Damn I love you” at number one on the German charts. The boy from Northern Hesse became a star overnight. The success of the hit, which was at the top of the singles for a total of 16 weeks, Matthias Reim never tie up again On the contrary. The smoker even fell quite low.

Pop star Matthias Reim: illegitimate daughter

Marie-Louise is the daughter of Matthias Reim and pop singer Michelle. © dpa (2)

Matthias Reim said he had debts of 13 million euros in the meantime. Insolvency proceedings saved the now 62-year-old. Musically it works for him crooner (The artist names of the pop stars and their real names *) also uphill. His album “Unendlich” (2013) was won by Platin, the four albums “Die Leichtigkeit des Seins” (2014), “Phoenix” (2016), “Meteor” (2018) and “MR20” (2019) sold well.

In private, Matthias Reim can probably be described as a sociable type. The Ex from pop singer Michelle (48) has six children of five women. Now the popular musician has dropped a bomb: including another one illegitimate daughterthat nobody knows! That reports bunte.de – the full text can be read in the print edition, which will be published on Thursday 27 February 2020.

Matthias Reim’s daughter also makes hits

Matthias Reims son Julian also makes music, but not a hit. © dpa (2)

Two children of Matthias Reim also make music. Daughter Marie-Louise Reim (19) recently released their first hit (These are the biggest hit shows on German television *). The song is called “SOS”. Son Julian Reim (23) does not make a hit, but electro-pop. His current single is called “Grau”. Marie-Louise Reim’s mother is pop singer Michelle. Julian Reim’s mom is Mago, with whom Matthias Reim earlier also his hit “Damn I love you” sang. Today the 62-year-old is in a relationship with Christine Stark.

