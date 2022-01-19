After having to shave my entire body at the age of eight due to a medical condition, school bullies dubbed me Chewbacca.

After a medical condition forced me to shave my entire body at the age of eight, school bullies dubbed me Chewbacca.

After having to shave my entire body due to a medical condition when I was eight years old, I was dubbed Chewbacca by the bullies at school.

A WOMAN has spoken out about being bullied at school because of her uncontrollable hair growth due to a medical condition.

Samantha Allen, 28, of New York, was diagnosed at a young age with polycystic ovary syndrome (PCOS) and hirsutism (excessive hair growth).

She recalled being called ‘Chewbacca’ by bullies as a child, after the Star Wars character.

Samantha started shaving her legs at the age of eight, and by eleven, she had grown hair on other parts of her body, including her face.

PCOS is a condition that affects the way some women’s ovaries work.

The ovaries enlarge and cysts form around them as a result of this condition.

“Irregular periods, weight gain, hair loss, oily skin, and acne” are some of the symptoms of the condition, which affects about one out of every ten women of childbearing age.

“Throughout middle and high school, I was bullied,” Samantha explained.

“Half of the bullies I didn’t recognize, and I was pretty sure I didn’t.”

“However, once it got started, more and more people got involved, including close family members.”

Samantha struggled with weight gain as a result of PCOS, as well as her excessive hair growth.

As a result of her multiple organ failures, she ended up in the emergency room.

The incident served as a wake-up call for Sam, and she began consulting with bariatric surgeons about weight-loss surgery right away.

“Everyone subconsciously comments on your weight when you’re overweight,” Samantha added.

“People have always tried to tell me how to lose weight and what PCOS medications I should be taking because their sistercousinbest friends momwhoever has it as well.”

“Even though each woman’s PCOS is different, including her symptoms and what works and doesn’t for her body,” the author says.

Samantha had weight loss surgery in August of 2019 and is expecting her first child in two years.

She expressed surprise and concern, noting that conceiving with PCOS can be difficult, but that her pregnancy had gone smoothly.

Samantha has documented her PCOS journey on Instagram, where she has received support from a supportive community of women.

“At first, I sought specialist advice and asked a lot of questions.

“However,” she exclaimed, “I am not in the pre-labor stage of this pregnancy and am overjoyed.”

Despite this, trolls continue to comment on Samantha’s Instagram: “When they see pictures of my body hair, they leave hateful comments or the puke emoji.”

“I’m not going to let it happen…

