Science fiction horror: Moss fights invisible stalkers

Wells’s story went something like this: A scientist experiments with a color that is supposed to make invisible. The self-experiment is successful – but is irreversible. From now on, he can only make himself visible with bandages all over his body. At first the researcher is only disturbed, then he uses invisibility to commit crimes. Finally he is lynched by a mob.

It is common for artists to deal with originals quite freely when they pick up on the content and reshape it. Wells ’book, however, really only left individual set pieces in every new version, such as Griffin – the name of the scientist -, the creepy mood and the fact that it became invisible. From the 1993 film adaptation to the Soviet version to this variant by the Australian director Leigh Whannell, the fears of the time were processed.

Total surveillance

Today, there is a fear of total surveillance, being seen anytime, anywhere, constant control, as it is being implemented step by step in China, whereby Great Britain, for example, is literally littered with surveillance cameras. But the current thriller “The Invisible” is much worse. The high tension concentrates on one person – Cecilia, played brilliantly by Moss.

She is held in the house by her husband Adrian Griffin (Oliver Jackson-Cohen), a rock-rich expert in optical systems and meticulously monitored with cameras. One night she manages to escape. Three weeks later, she receives the information that Adrian killed himself. But soon strange things happen around Cecilia.

Goosebumps guarantee until the end

She thinks Adrian came back, either as a ghost, or he was just faking his suicide. But nobody takes the woman seriously. When murders finally occur, Cecilia is suspected. Was she so disturbed by Adrian’s surveillance that she went crazy? Or did Adrian finally find a way to make himself invisible and take revenge for her escape?

From the very first minute, Whannell’s film captivates with its shimmering suspense, to which the music, the dark images and the set design contribute. Johnny Depp was originally supposed to play Adrian – but you don’t miss him here. And the script ends every scene with a menacing cliffhanger for the next – goosebumps guarantee until the surprising end.

Psychologically angled character drawing

Whannell is not without reason considered a first-class horror specialist. As a screenwriter, he is responsible for the “Saw” and “Insidious” series, and has also directed “Insidious 3”. When he was given the direction of The Invisible, the film had a long history. First, he should become part of the “Dark Universe” monster world and Johnny Depp should play Adrian.

After years of waiting, Universal decided to make the film as a stand-alone. It was good not to sacrifice the psychologically twisted character drawing of the characters to a monster bang. This does not detract from the tension – on the contrary. “The invisible” is definitely already a highlight in the horror year 2020.