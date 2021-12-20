Scott Derrickson, the director of Doctor Strange 2, discusses the role of the character in the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

Scott Derrickson, the original director of Doctor Strange 2, discusses the character’s role in the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

Scott Derrickson was supposed to return to the Marvel Cinematic Universe as director of Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness at one point.

However, one thing led to another, and Derrickson stepped down from the project, eventually being replaced by Sam Raimi.

Even so, Derrickson continues to watch whatever MCU projects he can, and he’s proud that his Strange vision is still alive and well in other Marvel Studios projects.

Late Sunday night, the director tweeted that he was pleased that his Strange look had “permeated” the world’s most popular entertainment franchise.

Derrickson tweeted, “Genuinely happy to see Doctor Strange’s visual language pervading the ongoing MCU.”

According to a statement released jointly by the parties, Derrickson left Strange 2 due to creative differences with Marvel Studios.

Derrickson had previously stated that he would direct the MCU’s first horror film.

“If I’m going to do it, it has to go into the territory that drew me into the Doctor Strange comics in the first place, which is how they dipped into the gothic, horror, and the horrific, and we’re gonna make the first scary MCU film,” Derrickson said in 2019 at Comic-Con.

“I mean, when their faces melted in [Raiders of the Lost Ark], I used to [cover my eyes].”

“Of course, there’s Temple of Doom, Gremlins, and Poltergeist,” Feige clarified during a recent Qandamp;A hosted by the New York Film Academy.

“By the way, these are the films that gave birth to the PG-13 rating.

They were PG, and then they said, “We need another [rating].” But that’s part of the fun.

It’s fun to be scared in that way, not in a horrifying, torturous way, but in a way that is legitimately scary — Scott Derrickson is a master at this — but scary in the service of an exhilarating emotion.”

The film Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness will be released in theaters on May 6, 2022.

