Scott Disick is left out of Kourtney Kardashian’s photo tribute to her sons Mason and Reign on their joint birthday.

KOURTNEY KARDASHIAN posted a sweet photo tribute to her twin sons Mason and Reign, who are five years apart but share the same birthday.

The reality star mom snubbed their father, Scott Disick, by leaving him completely out of the extensive photo slideshow as she celebrated Mason’s and Reign’s birthdays.

Kourtney began her toast to the birthday boys on her Instagram Story by showing one of the delectable desserts they received in honor of their special day.

A large dish of shaved ice and a jar of sauce ready to be poured all over it sat on a nice plate with “Happy Birthday, Mason” written out in what appeared to be chocolate sauce.

Following that, the throwback photo tribute began, with the 42-year-old sharing a series of sweet moments with Mason and Reign, as well as some of her family members.

Scott, her ex-boyfriend with whom she shares Mason and Reign, as well as daughter Penelope, was noticeably absent.

Since Kourtney’s engagement to Travis Barker, Scott has been relatively quiet, and fans have been concerned about his well-being in the weeks since.

They dated on and off for about a decade before splitting permanently in 2016, though he tried for years to win her back.

Scott had always “believed he’d get back together with Kourtney” but now feels like he’s “officially lost her,” according to The Sun.

“Scott is in a really bad place right now,” an insider revealed.

“He found out with the rest of the world; he wasn’t given a heads up like the rest of the family because they didn’t want him to spoil it for Kourtney,” says the source.

“Scott knew the engagement was coming because Kourtney hinted at a serious relationship, but that hasn’t stopped him from feeling rejected, as if he’s officially lost her,” the source continued.

“He’d always hoped they’d reunite and get back together, but he’s had to accept that won’t happen.”

“He figured she’d eventually come around, so he’d just fill his time dating and having fun with young women until she was ready to get serious.”

“He thinks Kourtney and Travis’ relationship is ridiculous, and he knew it wouldn’t be long before he proposed, but it’s starting to feel very real now.”

After less than a year of dating, Blink-182 drummer Travis proposed to his reality star girlfriend with a romantic outing on a Santa Barbara beach in October.

Fans were worried about Scott’s health and well-being.

The most recent news from Infosurhoy.