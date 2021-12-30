Scott Disick is said to be’still upset’ over Kourtney Kardashian’s engagement to Travis Barker.

For about ten years, Scott Disick and Kourtney Kardashian were in an on-again, off-again relationship.

In 2015, the couple called it quits for good.

Kardashian and Travis Barker recently got engaged.

Disick, according to a source, is “still so upset” about the situation.

On October 1st,

After less than a year of dating, Barker proposed to Kardashian at the age of seventeen.

However, the two had known each other for years.

At the Rosewood Miramar Beach hotel, Barker got down on one knee.

Barker also set up an elaborate floral arrangement with candles, according to photos on Kardashian’s Instagram.

“Kourtney and Travis are ecstatic.”

They are overjoyed,” a source told Entertainment Tonight. “Getting engaged was always their natural next step, and they are so thrilled.”

“The proposal was stunning and romantic, and it was exactly what Kourtney wanted.”

A source told People in October that Disick was “uncomfortable” with the engagement.

“Scott didn’t want to deal with Travis and Kourtney because he didn’t think he had to,” an insider said.

“At first, it appeared to him that it was only a casual relationship, nothing serious.”

“But that didn’t happen, and now he’s being forced to deal with it, which is uncomfortable,” the source continued.

He understands that he must lean into the discomfort and push through it.

He realizes that it isn’t Kourtney’s or Travis’ responsibility to make him feel better about this.

It’s his job, and if he wants to co-parent with Kourtney, which he has, he needs to process and accept it.”

Disick is reportedly “still so upset” about the engagement, according to a source who recently updated People on his condition.

“He’s been doing the best he can,” the insider said, “but it’s been a very difficult time for him.”

“Right now, he’s looking for assistance.”

According to the source, Kim Kardashian West, Kardashian’s sister, is one of Disick’s supporters.

Pete Davidson, Kardashian West’s new beau, was recently spotted with Disick and Kardashian West.

“She’s been a good ear for [Scott] and she gets it,” an insider said.

With Barker, Kardashian appears to have moved on, and Disick…

