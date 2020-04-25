Scott Disick Just Liked Throwback Photos of Him Kissing Kourtney Kardashian

There’s never been a better time to keep up with Scott Disick‘s social media activity.

Eagle-eyed fans recently spotted the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star seemingly reminiscing on his and Kourtney Kardashian‘s years-long love story. And by reminiscing, we mean he liked a fan site’s photos of the former couple sharing a kiss back in 2012.

In the flirty paparazzi shots, which were taken during a day out and about in Miami, Scott embraces Kourtney with a kiss and then grabs her booty, naturally.

Despite the Flip It Like Disick star’s show of Instagram affection toward his ex, there’s no cause for concern about Disick’s future with current girlfriend Sofia Richie. Since their 2015 breakup, Scott, 36, and Kourtney, 41, have worked hard to maintain a close bond for the sake of their three kids—even going as far to include Sofia on family vacations.

Sofia, 21, has also forged an incredibly close relationship with Kylie Jenner, which we’re told has also helped her bond with Kourtney.

A source told E! News last year, “Kourtney is thrilled that Kylie has found a bond with Sofia. She thinks it’s great for Kylie and loves that everyone can get along and spend time together. She has seen firsthand how much of a support system Sofia has been for Kylie, and it makes Kourtney feel even better about her dynamic with Sofia as well. There is no more awkwardness or tension like there was a year ago.”

Nowadays, Scott and Sofia’s relationship continues to grow stronger. The couple, who were first romantically linked in 2017, is self-quarantining with their loved ones in Malibu.

Fans can catch up on full episodes of Keeping Up With the Kardashians online here!