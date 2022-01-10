Scott Disick Makes a Joke About Pete Davidson’s ‘Tripod’ After Kim Kardashian West Posts a Bikini Selfie from the Bahamas

Scott Disick Jokes About ‘Tripod’ Pete Davidson Posts Bikini Selfie From Bahamas

The romance between Kim Kardashian West and Pete Davidson is heating up.

The reality star shared a swimsuit selfie from their recent trip to the Bahamas.

Fans are going crazy over Scott Disick’s hilarious comment that the SNL star was missing from Kardashian West’s photo.

Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson have taken their relationship outside of the United States. https://t.co/YmnyjwvBpm

In the month of January,

Pete Davidson and Kim Kardashian West were seen boarding a plane to the Bahamas on March 3rd.

After spending New Year’s Eve apart, they embarked on what appeared to be their first international trip together.

“Kim and Pete are spending time together on vacation,” a source told ET of the topical trip.

“Because she was with her family in California and Pete was hosting his NYE special in Miami, the two were unable to ring in the new year.”

6, Kardashian West shared a photo of herself in a sunny location wearing a brown bikini and headphones.

“sweet sweet fantasy baby,” she captioned the photo.

Fans were quick to point out that Kardashian West’s vacation photo did not include her boyfriend.

“Are you going to post a pic with Pete because we know you’re there with him?” one fan wondered, while another wrote, “We want Pete content.”

“Damn! Where’s the tripod!” exclaimed Scott Disick, one of Kardashian West’s co-stars on Keeping Up with the Kardashians.

Disick’s remark was most likely a reference to Davidson’s, ahem, BDE. The SNL star’s ex-fiancée Ariana Grande alluded to his size in her “thank u, next” music video, so he could just be talking about a camera tripod.

Kourtney Kardashian’s ex-boyfriend, Scott Disick, appears to be just as curious as the rest of us about where Davidson was when the SKIMS founder took her selfie.

Kim Kardashian West (@kimkardashian) shared a post on Instagram.

Fans of Kardashian West have been responding to Disick’s remark with a barrage of laughing face emojis.

They appear to have figured out who and what the Talentless founder was alluding to with his “tripod” remark.

“You know who he’s talking about, genius comment,” one fan responded, while “between Pete’s legs” was another.

A number of fans voiced their opinions on…

