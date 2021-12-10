Scott Disick Puts ‘Hostility’ With Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker to the Side for His Kids: He’s a ‘Good Father’ and Role Model

Scott Disick Puts ‘Hostility’ With Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker to One Side for His Children: He’s a ‘Good Father’ and Role Model

Taking the next step.

Following ex-Kourtney Kardashian’s engagement to Travis Barker, Scott Disick has been more focused than ever on fatherhood.

“Scott only speaks about his children.”

Disick, 38, who shares Mason, 11, Penelope, 9, and Reign, 6, with Kardashian, 42, “is always bringing them up in conversation when he’s not physically with them,” a source tells Us Weekly exclusively.

According to the insider, the New York native gushes over his children “nonstop.”

“He’s a wonderful father who genuinely loves and cares for his children.

… He aspires to be a good example for them.”

Before calling it quits for good in 2015, Disick dated the Poosh founder on and off for nearly a decade.

The Flip It Like Disick alum has moved on from Sofia Richie, with whom he dated from 2017 to 2020, and Amelia Gray Hamlin, with whom he broke up in September.

Kardashian, on the other hand, married Barker, 46, the following month.

According to a source, Disick was “furious” when news of his ex’s engagement broke in October.

“He knew it was possible, but he’s envious of Kourtney and Travis’ relationship,” the source said, adding that the Talentless cofounder thought the two might “call things off before the wedding.”

Disick felt “isolated” and “like an outsider” around the Keeping Up With the Kardashians alum’s family, according to a second source, and “refused to be in the same room with [Travis].”

The ice between the three, however, appears to have thawed.

“He puts aside whatever hostility he has with Travis and Kourtney in front of the kids,” the first source tells Us.

According to the source, Disick is “a nice guy” who is “very passionate about the things he cares about,” but nothing compares to being a father.

“Getting to share his hobbies and experiences with his kids makes [his hobbies]even more special to him,” the insider adds, referring to Disick’s eldest son as his “best bud.”

Kardashian and her ex-husband discussed how they coparent in a 2019 YouTube video, with the California native exclaiming that she was “so proud” of the progress they’d made over the years.

“The fact that we tried and succeeded says a lot.”

Short summary of Infosurhoy.

Scott Disick Sets Aside ‘Hostility’ With Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker for His Kids: He’s a ‘Good Father’ and Role Model