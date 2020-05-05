Scott Disick Said His Parents’ Deaths Put Him in a ”Very Vulnerable Place” Prior to Rehab Stint

26 SHARES Share Tweet

Scott Disickis shining a light on his personal demons.

The reality TV star and real estate mogul’s attorney confirmed Monday that he recently checked into rehab to address ongoing emotional issues surrounding the deaths of his mother and father six years ago. The news comes on the heels of a recent Keeping Up With the Kardashians episode, where Disick confronted his ongoing grief for the first time.

“Losing my parents is not an easy subject for me to talk about,” Disick admitted. “It puts me in a very vulnerable place, to remember them and think about them.”

In late 2013, Disick’s mother, Bonnie Disick, passed away at the age of 63. Less than three months later, Jeffrey Disick died.

Inspired by his desire to keep their legacies alive, Disick reached out to a longtime family-friend, who flew to L.A. with childhood photo albums to share with his and Kourtney Kardashian‘s children. The emotional ordeal ultimately gave Disick the comfort he’d been missing.

“I think when my parents passed, it was too hard to talk about,” he shared. “As much as I was dreading looking through some photos because I thought it was going to bring out sad memories, I’m happy that Dave brought them with him. The truth is, it brought up so many amazing memories and things that I forgot.”

Scott continued later on, “It’s definitely not easy, the fact that I don’t have my parents here. And I miss them a lot, but I think the more I talk about my parents, the more my kids will feel connected to them and remember them.”

The Flip It Like Disick star has since checked out of the Colorado treatment center and returned home to L.A. after an alleged photo of him from inside the facility was published online. Disick’s attorney called it an “extreme invasion of privacy” and vowed to take legal action.

Meanwhile, sources told E! News that Kourtney and Sofia Richie played a role in urging Disick to seek help.

“Kourtney was very upset, and knew something was up by his unresponsiveness to matters and convos that pertained to the kids,” an insider revealed. “She had been through this before many times, and put a halt to it immediately. She ultimately gave him an ultimatum and he had no choice but to seek help.”

Fans can catch up on full episodes of Keeping Up With the Kardashians online here.