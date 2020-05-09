Scott Disick Worried About His Kids Following Kim & Kourtney Kardashian’s Physical Altercation

Would Kourtney Kardashian have apologized to Kim Kardashian if they didn’t have their Armenia trip planned?

That very question was addressed in this bonus clip from season 18 of Keeping Up With the Kardashians. As fans of the show surely know, Kim and Kourtney got into a shocking physical altercation after the KKW Beauty boss criticized her sister’s work ethic.

Although the famed sisters were able to make amends, it appears the family were pretty baffled by Kourtney’s behavior shortly after the dramatic incident. In the bonus footage above, Kim, Khloe Kardashian and Scott Disick, discuss the aftermath of the unexpected brawl.

“If I didn’t reach out to Kourt, she never would’ve reached out to me—which is crazy,” the Good American mogul relays about a text exchange with the oldest Kardashian.

“She did reach out to me,” Kim adds. “And so, she said, ‘Can we meet tonight? ‘Cause, I have a fitting tomorrow.'”

Upon hearing this, Khloe doubles down and iterates that her sister’s actions are “crazy.” Understandably, with Kim and Kourtney’s Armenia trip around the corner, Scott worries about how the drama will impact his kids Mason (10), Penelope (7) and Reign (5).

“I’m trying to understand about Armenia, ’cause obviously [it] has to do with my children,” the Flip It Like Disick star remarks. “What do you think? Are you just gonna sit down one day prior and then get on a plane across the world?”

Following Scott’s point, Khloe theorizes that Kourtney’s only apologizing “because there’s a deadline.”

“That’s probably true,” Scott says with a laugh.

Their conversation is interrupted by a call from family friend Shelli Azoff, who jokes that she wouldn’t bet on Kim in a “fist fight or duel.”

“I can’t believe you guys actually got into a fist fight,” Shelli adds over the phone. “Kendall [Jenner] showed me the pictures, the scratches. I went, ‘Oh my god!'”

While Kim worries she’ll “get scars,” Shelli assures her that they’ll fade.

“My mom has scars on her hand from Kourtney scratching her,” Kim responds.

“If I only took my shirt off, you’d know what scars are,” Scott jokes.

Watch the candid conversation play out in the clip above!