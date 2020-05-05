Scott Disick’s Rehab Facility Responds After He Checks Out Over Alleged Privacy Violation

On Monday, news broke that the reality star has been seeking treatment at a center in Colorado. In breaking the news, The Daily Mail also published a photo allegedly of the star inside the facility.

“In an effort to finally come to terms and deal with the pain that Scott has been silently suffering for many years due to the sudden death of his mother, followed by the death of his father 3 months later, Scott made the decision to check himself into a rehab facility last week to work on his past traumas,” his attorney Marty Singer said. “He did not check in for any alcohol or cocaine abuse.”

“Shockingly as a result of the HIPAA violation of the facility and his violation of privacy, he has checked himself out and is immediately returning home,” Singer confirmed. “We are alarmed by this extreme invasion of privacy and plan to take immediate legal action.”

A day later, Noah Nordheimer, president and CEO of All Points North Lodge, reacted to the situation in a statement to E! News.

“My team and I are aware of the information publicized on May 4, 2020 by the Daily Mail and other media sources regarding All Points North (APN) Lodge,” Nordheimer said.

“The protection of our clients’ personal and confidential information is of the utmost importance to us. It is APN’s strict policy to not publicly disclose patient-specific information, including whether or not a particular client is or was being treated at our facility, or has inquired about our services. If it were determined that any information relating to any client was ever obtained from APN facilities and provided to a media outlet, APN will take all legal action available against that individual, including cooperating with law enforcement and other governmental authorities.”

He concluded, “The APN Lodge team is overwhelmingly a group who dedicates their lives to bettering others and we are sickened by any publication who would report on an individual’s life struggles without their consent.”

On a recent episode of Keeping Up With the Kardashians, Disick candidly addressed why it’s difficult for him to discuss his parents’ deaths. “Losing my parents is not an easy subject for me to talk about,” Disick admitted. “It puts me in a very vulnerable place, to remember them and think about them.”

