Scottie Pippen allegedly called Larsa Pippen’s ex-boyfriend Malik Beasley a “Loser.”

Larsa Pippen claims Scottie Pippen called her ex-boyfriend Malik Beasley a ‘Loser.’

Scottie Pippen and his estranged wife, Larsa Pippen, divorced over three years ago, but he’s not afraid to speak out about her new romantic partners.

During the Thursday, December 30, episode of The Real Housewives of Miami, the Bravo personality, 47, revealed that the former NBA star, 56, previously shared his thoughts on her relationship with Malik Beasley.

She told co-star Lisa Hochstein, “When Malik got 90 days or something in jail, he sent it to me.”

‘Go ahead, talk to these losers,’ he says.

Larsa and Beasley, both 25, had a four-month relationship before calling it quits in April.

The point guard for the Minnesota Timberwolves was sentenced to 120 days in prison in February for one count of felony threats of violence.

Before being released in August, he served 78 days of his sentence.

According to the Hennepin County Attorney’s Office, the Georgia native was arrested in September 2020 after pointing a gun at a family outside his Minnesota home.

In December of that year, he pleaded guilty to the felony charge.

The relationship between Beasley and Larsa didn’t last long, but it was full of drama.

When the NBA player was first photographed holding hands with Larsa Marie founder in November 2020, he was still married to Montana Yao.

The model, 24, filed for divorce a month later, claiming in January that Beasley had abandoned “his family.” (A lawyer for the athlete quickly refuted Yao’s claims in a statement to Us Weekly.)

In May, Beasley apologized publicly to his estranged wife and their 2-year-old son Makai.

“I want to apologize for putting you in the situation you were in the last few months.. my head wasn’t where it was supposed to be,” he said at the time via Instagram.

“I was looking for something else when it was right in front of me the whole time.”

I’m telling the world and you that no one compares to you.”

Larsa had no intention of getting back together with Malik after their April split, according to an insider.

“Larsa hasn’t heard from Malik in a long time and has no idea what he’s been up to or if he’s moved on.”

Short summary of Infosurhoy