Scream, a 90s slasher reboot, is bloody funny – but teen knife deaths aren’t.

Scream, the 90s slasher reboot, is bloody funny – but teen knife deaths aren’t.

On their return, Neve Campbell and Courteney Cox have a good time, but there are too many in-jokes, and it all feels a little uncomfortable in the context of real-life tragedies.

This reboot of the Scream slasher film franchise, which began in the mid-90s with writer Kevin Williamson and director Wes Craven, takes irony and self-parody to new heights.

Actors like Neve Campbell, Courteney Cox, and David Arquette (all of whom reappear here) starred in the original films, which combined horror and comedy.

In the way they mocked the earnestness of earlier, nastier exploitation films, they felt fresh and inventive.

Despite the fact that too many sequels diluted the Scream brand, the series, which began in 1996, was a huge success.

The knife-wielding, ghost-faced villain who terrorizes the small California town of Woodsboro has returned.

This is clearly a trip down a blood-splattered memory lane for the old-timers, and it’s easy to admire the wit with which screenwriters James Vanderbilt and Guy Busick play on the legacy of the earlier films while also including plenty of updates for a younger, more social media savvy audience early on.

Dewey, played by Arquette, is now a crooked retired sheriff.

Gale Weathers, played by Cox, is a still ambitious journalist.

After being romantically involved onscreen, the two stars married and divorced in real life.

They’re clearly pleased to see each other again and to examine the skeletons of their relationship.

Meanwhile, the killer is still fixated on Campbell’s Sidney Prescott.

When they’re all together, the film feels like a high school reunion film, where they can relive the thrills of fighting a homicidal maniac.

However, watching such a slapstick, inane film in a city where knife-related teenage homicides are at an all-time high is unsettling.

The tone is sarcastically sarcastic from the start.

The killer and the first victim have a phone conversation in which they discuss movies.

She prefers “elevated horror” films like The Babadook from Australia to those slasher films from the 1990s, where she complains that all the characters have “weird hair.”

After the formalities are over, the blood begins to spurt and gush forth.

Scream has a plot that reminds me of one of those old Agatha Christie adaptations where the villain (or villains) are always hidden.

