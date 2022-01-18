Seal’s proposal to Heidi Klum included a helicopter flight to the Canadian Rockies and the construction of a custom-made igloo.

Seal’s proposal to Heidi Klum included a helicopter flight to the Canadian Rockies and the construction of a custom-built igloo.

These days, extravagant displays of affection are more common.

Did you really ask your partner for their hand in marriage if you didn’t enlist the help of a flash mob? As much as the proposal economy has grown in the age of social media, celebrities will always go to greater lengths.

Seal and Heidi Klum, for example, were a surprising and beloved couple in the 2000s.

The “Kiss From a Rose” singer proposed to his then-girlfriend in a unique, if icy, way, and the two went on to build a life together.

Regrettably, they eventually broke up.

Their feelings for each other have become more complicated as time has progressed.

Seal proposed to Heidi Klum in an igloo, right? http:t.coFbAPuo5ANdpic.twitter.comECIbhLUl5E

Whatever happens, the moment a couple decides to marry will live on in their hearts forever.

When it comes to moments like these, a little extravagance doesn’t hurt. Klum told Marie Claire how Seal proposed, which People recapped.

In 2004, it all started during a trip to the Canadian Rockies for a vacation.

The model explained, “[Seal] flew me in by helicopter.”

“They’d built an igloo for him, and they’d brought everything up: a bed with sheets inside the igloo, rose petals all over, candles.”

Before discharging the helicopter, the singer had arranged for champagne and food, according to the German model.

They were on their own.

“It was a hardcore performance.”

“But I was ecstatic,” Klum said.

It’s amusing to imagine what would have happened if Klum had said no in this bizarre situation, but her feelings for her man were dialed in after their first meeting.

She spoke about her lustful first encounter with her bicycle shorts-wearing future husband in a New York hotel lobby during a rare joint interview on Oprah Winfrey’s Superstar Couples.

“I saw pretty much everything,” Klum adds.

They married in Mexico in 2005 and renewed their vows every year after that.

The couple settled into an upscale version of domestic bliss, and their initial passion lasted for a while.

Klum’s daughter Leni, from her previous relationship with Formula One manager Flavio Briatore, was raised by Seal.

In 2009, the singer of Fly Like an Eagle officially adopted her.

The couple also has three other children: Henry and Johan, two sons, and Lou, a daughter.

Seal, in the open…

Short entertainment news from Infosurhoy.

Remember that time Seal proposed to Heidi Klum in an igloo? http://t.co/FbAPuo5ANdpic.twitter.com/ECIbhLUl5E — POPSUGAR (@POPSUGAR) May 1, 2015