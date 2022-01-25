Sean Astin Discusses Why Sam Is a Fan Favorite in ‘The Lord of the Rings’

Sean Astin Explains Why Sam Is a Fan Favorite in ‘The Lord of the Rings’

Given that The Lord of the Rings is about an all-encompassing war for Middle-earth, the trilogy is bound to have a large cast of characters.

Viggo Mortensen’s Aragorn, Andy Serkis’ Gollum, and Orlando Bloom’s Legolas are just a few of the iconic heroes and villains from Peter Jackson’s films.

But Sean Astin’s Samwise Gamgee is unquestionably one of the most popular.

And the actor once explained why his character, Samwise the Brave, has such a strong hold on the hearts of fans.

The Lord of the Rings is a multi-layered tale.

The larger-than-life conflict between good and evil in the film can be interpreted as an allegory for a variety of things.

But, by the time The Return of the King’s credits roll, several characters have changed drastically.

The four heroic hobbits at the story’s center emerge as the unlikeliest saviors of Middle-earth, as that third film clearly states.

Frodo (Elijah Wood), Merry (Dominic Monaghan), Pippin (Billy Boyd), and Sam all play a role in the battle against Sauron the Dark.

Sam, on the other hand, has the most direct impact, literally carrying Frodo up Mount Doom so that he can cast the One Ring into the fire.

Why Astin’s character remains so popular among fans is due to more than just Sam’s good deeds.

The popularity of The Lord of the Rings grew to the point where The Return of the King won all 11 Oscar nominations.

Many people expected Astin to get a nomination for Best Supporting Actor that year, but he didn’t.

Nonetheless, it demonstrates how much affection there was and continues to be for Sam as a character.

In a recent interview with the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette, Astin explained why he believes the character has such a strong following.

“There are just certain phrases that feel like home in some of the speeches Samwise gets to give.

They have a secure, comforting, and protective feeling about them.

There’s something about the way they sound and how they’re presented that reminds me of a song.

It’s like a warm blanket for people by the fire.

That’s something I’ve got to do.

What a fortunate circumstance.”

Sam, as portrayed in Peter Jackson's films, embodies not only the safety and…

