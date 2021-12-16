Sean Astin, star of ‘Stranger Things,’ begged the Duffer Brothers to let him ‘do something heroic.’

Actor Sean Astin pleaded with the Duffer Brothers to let him ‘do something heroic’ in ‘Stranger Things.’

Stranger Things Season 2 debuted in October 2017, a year and a half after the first season wowed viewers.

The Duffer Brothers, the show’s creators, didn’t disappoint when it came to the second season.

Season 2 featured more jump scares and introduced Sean Astin’s Bob Newby as a beloved new character.

Bob didn’t make it out alive, but Astin had a special request for him.

Bob Newby appeared as Joyce’s (Winona Ryder) new boyfriend in Stranger Things Season 2.

After a tumultuous relationship with her ex-husband, Lonnie (Ross Partridge), fans were relieved to learn that Joyce had found someone special in Bob Newby.

They met in high school but didn’t reconnect until after the events of Stranger Things Season 1.

Joyce is cautious in her relationship with Bob at first because she does not want to jeopardize Bob’s safety by involving the government.

This means Bob has no idea what happened to Will (Noah Schnapp). Despite not knowing anything about Will’s past, Bob has faith in Joyce, and he is there to help her when she needs it.

At the end of Stranger Things Season 2, Bob buys Joyce, Chief Jim Hopper (David Harbour), Mike (Finn Wolfhard), and Will enough time to escape Hawkins National Laboratory.

Several Demodogs attacked him and killed him just as he was about to run to Joyce to escape.

Following a two-year hiatus due to the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic, Astin made his return to conventions.

He recently talked about his career with the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette.

One of the questions posed by the publication was about his most frequently asked roles.

“It’s a toss-up between The Lord of the Rings, Stranger Things, Mikey in The Goonies in 1985, and Rudy in 1993,” he said.

The Duffer Brothers are also to thank for making Astin’s role as Bob a fan favorite.

Bob was supposed to die much earlier in Stranger Things Season 2, and the Demodogs weren’t to blame.

Will Byers, on the other hand, was the one in charge.

“I kept saying, ‘Guys, let me do something heroic,'” he explained.

“After that, they handed me…”

