Sean Connery voted best James Bond ever beating Daniel Craig and Roger Moore

Sir Sean Connery has been voted the greatest ever James Bond.

Over 14,000 fans voted in the RadioTimes.com tournament to decide who would be crowned the finest screen version of Ian Fleming’s super spy.

Round one saw Sir Sean knock out current 007 actor Daniel Craig, coming out on top with 56% of the vote compared to Craig’s 43.

Pierce Brosnan won Round two with 76% of the vote against his opponent George Lazenby’s 24.

Round three saw Sir Roger Moore surprisingly knocked out of the competition with 41% of the vote compared to his successor Timothy Dalton’s 49%.

The grand final pitted Sir Sean against both Dalton and Brosnan, with the Scottish actor emerging the victor with 44%.

Dalton ended up in second place on 32% and Brosnan came third with 23% of the vote.

Tim Glanfield, RadioTimes.com Editorial Director, said: “Sean Connery has once again proven he’s the Bond with the midas touch.

“He Thunderball-ed over his opponents and received the most votes from RadioTimes.com readers (with love). It seems just like diamonds… Sean Connery’s appeal as 007 is forever.”

Last year, a poll of 2,000 Brits by My Lotto 24 also saw Connery, 89, come out on top with 38% of the vote, followed by Daniel Craig, 52, on 26.6%.

Third was Sir Roger Moore with 17.6% and Pierce Brosnan, 67, on 12.3%.

The bottom two, Timothy Dalton, 74, and George Lazenby, 80, only achieved 2.9% and 2.6% of the vote.