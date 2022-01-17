Sean Connery, who played James Bond in the film Dr. No, had to get drunk to perform an iconic scene.

Sean Connery, the legendary James Bond actor, had to get drunk in order to perform an iconic scene in ‘Dr.

Throughout his career, Sean Connery portrayed a number of memorable characters, but none more so than Agent 007 in the James Bond films.

In the movie Dr.

Connery, on the other hand, was the first actor to play a British spy in the franchise.

Despite the fact that several others took over the role after Connery, he is still regarded as one of the best actors to ever play the role.

While the actor appeared to be a natural in the role of Bond, his co-star Eunice Gayson previously revealed that she had to get him drunk in order for him to deliver one of his most famous lines.

In the early Bond films, Gayson portrayed Sylvia Trench, Bond’s recurring love interest.

She talked about working with Sean Connery and how nervous he was when they were filming scenes in one of her final interviews before her death.

When Gayson’s character meets Bond in a casino, she introduces herself as “Trench, Sylvia Trench,” to which Connery responds, “Bond, James Bond.”

Connery kept stumbling over the classic line, according to Gayson.

“It sounds simple, but it wasn’t,” she said (as reported by Express).

During the different takes, she remembered him saying things like “Sean Bond, Connery James.”

Gayson explained that Connery was able to deliver the classic line with ease because she had taken him out for a couple of drinks.

“He was so easy and confident in the final take, but I was seconded to take him into the restaurant and have a drink or two in order to achieve that.”

“I was concerned about how it would affect him because he’d been on the wagon for several months before filming began,” she explained.

“It had an effect on him, but in a good way,” says the actor, “because he returned full of Bond image.”

“He said it in such a lovely way,” Gayson continued.

Every woman in the world aspired to meet Bond, and then James Bond.

‘That’s exactly what I want,’ Terence Young said, ‘I want you to play it exactly like that.’ Sean replied, ‘The trouble is I can’t remember what I did.’

Gayson believes Connery’s role as the special agent influenced how British women were portrayed.

“What a breakthrough for the British film industry, because it established a brand…

