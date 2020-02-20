Sean “Diddy” Combs Surprising Young Superfans Battling Cancer Will Make You Tear Up

Grab your tissues!

Sean “Diddy” Combs surprised a group of young fans who are all battling cancer during Thursday’s episode of The Ellen DeGeneres Show, and the moment is guaranteed to bring tears to your eyes. Host Ellen DeGeneres had the eight children on her show after a video, in which they asked Diddy to dance with them, recently went viral. The kids are from Fighting All Monsters, a nonprofit organization that supports families with children suffering from life-threatening illnesses.

The video, posted on the FAM YouTube page, is set to Diddy’s song, “Bad Boy for Life.” When asked why they chose that specific song for their video, the kids explained that the lyrics had a special meaning to them.

As they explained to host DeGeneres, “The lyrics connect with us…in the song it’s, ‘We survive what we’ve been through.’ And we’re all battling cancer, and we ain’t going anywhere!”

While sitting with the kids, DeGeneres said that Diddy couldn’t make it there because he’s on tour in Miami. However, he sent a video message to the group, telling them he’s “so bummed” he couldn’t be there to meet them. Diddy also promised the kids that they’ll be “dancing together one day soon.”

When asked if they had a message for Diddy, the kids thanked him for sharing the video and said they’re all “bad boys for life.”

DeGeneres then told the kids that she got the dates “completely wrong” as she announced, “Diddy come on out.”

Cue the tears!

After surprising the kids, Diddy thanked them for reaching out to him and said he was “so touched” that his song has had an impact on them.

Take a look at the video above to see Diddy dance with the group of kids!