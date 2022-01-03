Sean is ‘Lying to Himself About How Angry He Is’ at Dorothy, says Toby Kebbell in Season 3 of ‘Servant.’

Toby Kebbell on ‘Servant’ Season 3: Sean is ‘Lying to Himself About How Angry He Is’ at Dorothy, according to Toby Kebbell.

Servant Season 3 is only a few months away for fans of M Night Shyamalan’s Apple TV(plus) series.

The unsettlingly creepy show returns in January for its third season.

21st of 2022, picking up where Servant Season 2 left off a few months later.

Rupert Grint, Toby Kebbell, and Lauren Ambrose reprise their roles, but don’t expect the series to ease up on the scares.

[Spoiler Alert: Seasons 1 and 2 of Servant are discussed in this article.]

In Season 1 of Servant, viewers saw Dorothy (Ambrose) and Sean (Kebbell) deal with their son’s death in very different ways.

Dorothy has no recollection of her infant son’s death.

Due to the traumatic experience, she has erased it from her memory.

Sean, on the other hand, has helped keep up the facade for Dorothy with the help of his brother-in-law Julian (Grint), only for a supernatural snafu to derail their best-laid plans.

With her ties to a cult, the mysterious nanny Leanne, played by the excellent Nell Tiger Free in Servant, adds to the confusion.

Plus, her ability to resurrect the dead perplexes everyone.

Sean and Julian are at their wit’s end, trying to keep things together.

From not telling Dorothy that baby Jericho died as a result of her leaving him in a hot car on a hot Philadelphia day to allowing Dorothy to kidnap Leanne until she revealed where Jericho was being held, they had a plan.

Even the most meticulous person may struggle to keep up with Shyamalan’s series’ twists and turns.

Even the actors are learning new things about the characters they portray.

Between “Harry Potter” and “Servant,” what happened to Rupert Grint?

Sean, played by Kebbell, bears the brunt of the blame for Jericho’s death throughout the series.

For one thing, Dorothy is completely unaware that their child has died.

Second, Sean blames himself for leaving Dorothy to care for a newborn while he was out of town.

Sean, on the other hand, appears to be having his own revelation this season.

Kebbell recently spoke with ComicBook.com about some of Sean’s characteristics as well as his devotion to Dorothy.

According to Kebbell,

“I don’t think he’s lying when he says he loves his wife and wants his family back.

But I believe he is exaggerating when he says he is furious with her…

Entertainment news from Infosurhoy.