Sean Kanan’s commitments to ‘The Bold and the Beautiful’ have fans worried that he won’t play Mike Barnes on ‘Cobra Kai.’

Sean Kanan’s commitments to ‘The Bold and the Beautiful’ have ‘Cobra Kai’ fans worried that he won’t play Mike Barnes.

Sean Kanan is best known as Los Angeles bad boy Deacon Sharpe on The Bold and the Beautiful.

And, without a doubt, he has a tangled plot worthy of daytime television.

If you ask Cobra Kai fans about Kanan, they will tell you that he is the one and only Mike Barnes.

Fans have adored the character since he first appeared in The Karate Kid Part III.

Fans of the popular karate show are now worried that Kanan will not return for the new season.

And it’s because of his responsibilities on the daytime drama.

Kanan’s character, Deacon, was seen bonding with his daughter Hope (Annika Noelle) in episode 15 of The Bold and the Beautiful, which aired on CBS.

Hope was receiving a karate lesson from Deacon.

While many daytime viewers saw it as merely a father-daughter bonding moment, Cobra Kai fans saw it as a wink and a nod to his Mike Barnes character from The Karate Kid Part III.

Mike Barnes was hired to beat Daniel LoRusso in exchange for a piece of the Cobra Kai dojos in the movie.

Throughout the movie, Mike taunts Daniel.

But, as is so often the case, Mike is defeated in the final championship by Daniel.

Mike Barnes, on the other hand, is mentioned throughout Cobra Kai but does not appear in any of the episodes.

While some outlets speculate that he will return in the fifth season of the show, a recent interview with Kanan has put that speculation to rest.

Kanan confirmed in a recent interview with Desert Sun that working on The Bold and the Beautiful and playing Deacon Sharpe was a dream come true.

“I enjoy playing the character and working with a lot of the actors I’ve previously worked with,” he says.

“Working with so many new actors keeps (the character) fresh, and I’m able to add new elements to my performance.”

However, when asked if he would appear in the new season of Cobra Kai, he said he could “neither confirm nor deny.”

Despite Kanan’s refusal to say whether he’ll be on Cobra Kai this season, it appears that he will.

