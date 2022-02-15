Sean Lowe and Catherine Giudici’s Love Story: From Final Rose to Happy Family

Timeline of Sean Lowe and Catherine Giudici’s Relationship: From Final Rose to Happy Family

A heartfelt romance.

Sean Lowe and Catherine Giudici, unlike many other couples on The Bachelor, never had trouble making it to the altar.

Lowe debuted on Emily Maynard’s season of The Bachelorette and rose to the top of the competition on season 17 of The Bachelor.

He was dubbed the “Virgin Bachelor” after revealing that he was a born-again virgin who was putting his money aside for marriage.

When it came to joining the dating show, the graphic designer had no idea what to expect.

She, on the other hand, quickly fell in love.

The couple, who married in 2014, now has three children, as they had planned from the start.

“We always intended to have three children,” says the couple.

“This one came a little earlier than we expected, but we are thrilled,” the Arlington native told Us Weekly in July 2019.

“If I’m being honest, the idea of raising three kids under the age of three and a half years old is a little daunting! [Giudici’s] first thought was probably not excitement! Her first thought was probably, ‘Wait, we’re having a baby? I already have a baby! I’m not ready for another baby!’ But I think she got excited after a few hours!”

The Bachelor: The Greatest Seasons — Ever, a spinoff set to air in 2020, has announced that the season, which aired in 2013, will be included in The Bachelor: The Greatest Seasons — Ever.

“I was initially flattered but somewhat grounded by the fact that I would be one of the faces that represented people of color when I was cast.”

In June 2020, during the Black Lives Matter movement, Giudici wrote on Instagram, “I knew that one of the reasons I was probably chosen was because I was Filipino.”

“Because of what I assumed Sean liked, I counted myself out as his fiancée.”

I went there expecting to simply check a box, but I got so much more.

I became aware of the process, and as he began to see me for who I truly was, I allowed myself to be open to the possibility of being fully loved and appreciated for who I was.

This is where I ended up.

