Sean Maguire says he begged EastEnders bosses not to kill off my character by suicide before a near-fatal motorcycle crash.

SEAN Maguire has spoken out about his time on EastEnders and why he asked the show’s executives not to kill off his character by suicide.

The 45-year-old rose to prominence as Tegs Ratcliffe in Grange Hill before starring as Aidan Brosnan in the BBC1 soap in 1993.

However, Sean has revealed that the show’s executives planned to kill Aidan in an explosive Christmas Day episode by having him commit suicide.

“I got quite a lot of letters from young people, especially young people who were having a hard time, and when they told me the character was going to commit suicide, I said to them, ‘Please don’t,” he said on the Celebrity Catch Up podcast.

“‘I’m happy to leave in any way you want, but don’t have him commit suicide,’ she said.

Because there are always suicides around Christmas – unfortunately, sometimes they’re young people, and I know the tabloids will say it’s a copycat death, and they copied me or something, which is possible – and I couldn’t handle it.

“That was too much for my conscience.”

If I felt any responsibility for something like that, it would break me.”

“I said, ‘Please find another way,'” Sean continued.

I’m not here to tell you how to run your show, but don’t do it.

That is not something you should do on Christmas Day.

It will sabotage the Christmas season in the country.

“‘No, that’s what we’re doing,’ they said.

“OK, well, I’ve expressed my opinion,” I said.

Sean was unable to film the intended storyline due to a real-life near-death motorcycle accident.

“And then, as luck would have it, a week or two later, I broke my leg in a… I was doing a stupid motorcylce thing that I shouldn’t have been doing,” Sean explained.

“I broke my leg badly and was on the verge of killing myself, if I hadn’t hit the wall differently in the motorcycle accident.

“I would have been dead for sure if I had hit it with my head, because I hit the wall at about 50 mph.”

“I couldn’t walk because I broke my leg, and I couldn’t jump off a building because I couldn’t walk.”

So fate intervened, and Aidan went back to Ireland or something.”