Sean’s Catering Job Ends in a Bloody Disaster in ‘Servant’ Season 3 Episode 4 Recap: ‘Ring’ Shows Sean’s Catering Job Ends in a Bloody Disaster in ‘Servant’ Season 3 Episode 4 Recap: ‘Servant’ Season 3 Episode 4 Re

Sean’s Catering Job Ends in a Bloody Disaster on ‘Servant’ Season 3 Episode 4 Recap: ‘Ring’ Shows Sean’s Catering Job Ends in a Bloody Disaster

Julian (Rupert Grint) thought he’d finally figured out Leanne’s connection to Jericho when we last left the Turner family in the previous episode of AppleTV(plus)’s Servant Season 3.

His plan was thwarted, whether by accident or by Leanne.

Three park kids had gathered on the lawn outside Leanne’s window when she returned to her room.

From below, they stood silently watching.

Director M Night Shyamalan ramps up the tension and gore in this week’s episode 4, titled “Ring.”

Dorothy (Lauren Ambrose) and Leanne (Nell Tiger Free) had a rocky relationship in Servant Season 2, but after the incident with Aunt Josephine, the two are back on good terms in season 3.

By episode 4, “Ring,” tensions are rising because Leanne wants Dorothy to spend more time with Jericho, while Dorothy wants to balance motherhood and her career as a TV reporter.

In “Ring,” Leanne takes Dorothy’s mothering responsibilities a little too far.

Before Dorothy snaps at her, she badgers Dorothy, who is having trouble producing breast milk for Jericho, to drink more water in order to boost her supply.

Everyone in the Turner household begins to sense Leanne’s paranoia.

She’s particularly wary of the park’s homeless people, whom Sean (Toby Kebbell) began feeding in a previous episode.

For Leanne, the outside world has become overwhelming and all-consuming.

Julian put the brakes on his and Leanne’s relationship in the premiere episode of Servant Season 3.

A massive piece of the building crashed to the ground shortly after Leanne stormed out, narrowly missing Julian.

“Are Leanne’s powers getting stronger?” viewers wonder after the seagull incident in the same episode.

Toby (Tony Revolori) brings his girlfriend, Sylvia, to the Turner’s in the Servant Season 3 episode “Ring,” and she tries to wheedle a job out of Sean.

Her presence irritated Leanne right away.

Later, Sean vents to Leanne about Sylvia’s pushiness and asks her to assist him in the kitchen instead.

However, Dorothy’s plans are disrupted when she is called in for a news segment.

As a result, Sean is forced to hire Sylvia for the catering job for the day.

Dorothy appears to be blank when she interviews the man for her report….

The outside world is now overwhelming and all-consuming to Leanne.