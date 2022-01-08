Search Party’s fifth season is now available to watch online.

When SEARCH Party first aired in 2016, it was an instant hit with fans, who were eager to learn what had happened to Chantal.

The show is now in its fifth and final season, and fans are eager to find out where they can watch it online.

Four twenty-somethings attempt to solve the mystery surrounding Chantal’s disappearance in Search Party.

“After their friend Dory becomes obsessed with tracking down a missing college acquaintance,” the show’s description reads, “this cult comedy-thriller finds a group of narcissistic millennials at a dark crossroads.”

Dory was kidnapped in Season 4, and the gang banded together to find her, only to discover that Chip, her kidnapper, is a child of incest between his father and his Aunt Lylah.

Following her discovery, Lylah locks Dory in the basement and hires teenagers to set fire to the house.

“This season is definitely a bit wacky.”

Alia Shawkat, who plays Dory, told E! ahead of season 5 that “it gets more extreme.”

“This year has a technicolor rainbow, surreal, psychedelic vibe to it.”

“Every season gets a little bit more campy,” Drew actor John Reynolds added, “and this [season]definitely blows it up in a fun, good way.”

Season 5 of Search Party premiered on HBO Max with a subscription on January 7, 2022.

The streaming service costs (dollar)9.99 to (dollar)14.99 per month, with yearly plans costing (dollar)99.99 to (dollar)149.99 per year.

Following the show’s move from TBS to HBO, HBO Max now offers all seasons of the show.

The Search Party cast includes the following actors:

Season 5 introduces new cast members such as Joe Castle Baker, Angela Trimbur, and Greta Titelman.