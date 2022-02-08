Season 1 and Season 2 of ‘P-Valley’ have a time difference.

Season 1 and Season 2 of ‘P-Valley’ have a time gap.

P-Valley, Starz’s popular drama series, has returned from hiatus.

After a major delay due to the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic, the series, which first aired in July of 2020, has just completed its second season.

The series is set in Chucalissa, Mississippi, and follows a close-knit group of exotic dancers at The Pynk, the town’s infamous strip club.

The first season of the show focused on the club’s owner, Uncle Clifford (Nicco Annan), who was facing mounting debt.

Meanwhile, the club’s dancers, including new mother Keyshawn aka Ms. Autumn (Elarica Johnson), veteran dancer Mercedes (Brandee Evans), and mysterious newcomer Autumn (Elarica Johnson).

Mississippi (Shannon Thornton) and the others were all dealing with personal issues.

Fans should prepare for a time jump now that season 2 is on the horizon.

The Creator of ‘P-Valley’ Discusses Mercedes and Autumn’s Future, Season 2 Plans, and More.

Katori Hall, the show’s creator and showrunner, had been mulling over the concept for P-Valley for quite some time.

The series’ pilot was shot in 2018, and it took another two years for the first season to be released to the public.

Cardi B inspired the Tina: The Tina Turner Musical scribe to write her play and, eventually, the series.

She was as funny as f*** and as smart as f***, and despite her youth, she was a vibrant and political woman who was expressing herself in a powerful way.

So, fast forward, she just popped, and everyone was talking about this stripper-turned-rapper.

She made others feel at ease and more accepting—and she did so without apologizing for it.

“She served as a springboard.”

As a result, the show has grown into a cultural phenomenon.

You’re getting a behind-the-scenes look at our (hashtag)PynkPosse.

Get the inside scoop on season 2 from @katorihall and the rest of the cast.

TCA22pic.twitter.comtpsXc97Ily (hashtag)

After a major filming halt due to the pandemic, the series has now completed its second season.

Autumn saved The Pynk from bankruptcy when we last left it, making her a co-owner alongside Uncle Clifford.

Keyshawn’s contribution…

