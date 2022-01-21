Season 1 Episode 11 of ‘Paris in Love’ recap: ‘Ms.

Paris Hilton is planning a trip to the United States of America.

In the latest episode of Paris in Love, Paris takes a break from wedding planning.

Hilton travels to Capitol Hill to assist in the passage of federal legislation in “Hilton Goes to Washington.”

Paris Hilton, according to Peacock, travels to Washington, DC, with her now-husband, Carter Reum, and mother, Kathy Hilton, at the age of 20.

Paris is in Washington for a whirlwind three-day trip that includes TV interviews, events, meetings with US representatives on Capitol Hill, and a speech with the goal of getting the Accountability for Congregate Care Act passed and signed into federal law.

It’s all part of her plan to use her voice and platform after the release of her documentary This Is Paris, in which she discussed her abusive Utah boarding school experience.

Paris’s appearance on Capitol Hill is the most important event on the agenda.

She’s nervous, but she gets through her speech with the help of her mother and Carter.

Paris and her mother had agreed to watch This Is Paris together in a previous episode of Paris in Love.

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star, however, was nowhere to be found when it was time.

She opted out of a panel discussion and a screening of her documentary in front of a small crowd.

The Simple Life alum had Carter by her side, but she was perplexed as to why her mother hadn’t arrived as promised.

In the meantime, Kathy explains that hearing Paris speak about her boarding school experience “hurt her so much.”

“I was really struggling,” she admitted, noting that it was made even more difficult by the fact that her husband, Richard Hilton, was not present.

Kathy explains to her friend why she skipped the panel discussion and movie screening later, as Paris continues her hectic schedule.

She says she “cried all day” after hearing Paris’ speech because she was “so wiped out.”

“I’m filled with guilt, and I can’t stop thinking about the things she’s been carrying around with her all these years,” she explained.

“And that’s what breaks my heart.”

After Paris confronts her mother, the two decide to watch This Is Paris together once more.

Paris returns to her mother’s house in California…

